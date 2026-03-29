David Pastrnak News: Extends point streak to 12
Pastrnak distributed two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Wild.
Pastrnak recorded the primary helper on two of Boston's first three goals Saturday, securing a multi-point game for the fourth time in his last five outings. The 29-year-old superstar has been scorching down the stretch with 13 assists and 20 points during his 12-game point streak. With 92 points on the season, he ranks sixth in the NHL and is on pace to reach the 100-point mark for the fourth consecutive season. He has elevated the Bruins back to postseason contention this season and should continue to produce at a high level for the remainder of the regular season.
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