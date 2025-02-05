David Pastrnak News: Extends point streak to 12 games

Pastrnak scored a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Rangers.

Pastrnak has 11 goals and 14 assists during a remarkable 12-game point streak. He's actually slowed down a bit with eight points over his last five outings -- he had multiple points in six of the first seven contests in the streak. Most importantly, the 28-year-old winger is showing off his superstar status again after some poor patches early in the campaign. Pastrnak has 28 goals, 67 points, 225 shots on net, 35 hits and a minus-1 rating over 56 appearances.