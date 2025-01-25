David Pastrnak News: Extends point streak to seven games
Pastrnak produced one goal, two assists and three shots on net in a 3-1 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.
Pastrnak had the primary helper on two third-period goals by Morgan Geekie. The 28-year-old Pastrnak completed his three-point performance with an empty-netter in the final seconds. He has generated seven goals and 10 assists during his seven-game point streak. Pastrnak has accounted for 24 goals and 59 points through 51 outings this season. He leads the league with 211 shots on net.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now