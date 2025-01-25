Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak News: Extends point streak to seven games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Pastrnak produced one goal, two assists and three shots on net in a 3-1 victory over the Avalanche on Saturday.

Pastrnak had the primary helper on two third-period goals by Morgan Geekie. The 28-year-old Pastrnak completed his three-point performance with an empty-netter in the final seconds. He has generated seven goals and 10 assists during his seven-game point streak. Pastrnak has accounted for 24 goals and 59 points through 51 outings this season. He leads the league with 211 shots on net.

