David Pastrnak News: Gives Boston reprieve in OT
Pastrnak scored the overtime winner Tuesday in the Bruins' 2-1 victory over the Sabres in Game 5 of their first-round series.
The 29-year-old superstar got behind the Buffalo defense and beat Alex Lyon after a stretch pass from Hampus Lindholm midway through the first extra period. Pastrnak snapped a two-game point drought with the season-saving tally, and while he has two goals and six points so far in the series, he'll have more work to do Friday in Game 6 if the Bruins are going to avoid elimination again.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Pastrnak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Pastrnak See More