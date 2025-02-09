David Pastrnak News: Grows point streak to 13 games

Pastrnak registered an assist and took five shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Vegas.

Pastrnak's helper was the lone assist on linemate Morgan Geekie's tally in the second period. With the assist, Pastrnak extended his point streak to 13 games where he has 26 points during this span. Overall, the 28-year-old right winger has 40 helpers, 68 points and 230 shots on net in 57 games this season. Pastrnak may be the hottest file in fantasy right now and is back on track after a slower start to the season. With the 4 Nations Face-Off break upon us, Pastrnak will have two weeks to recharge before chasing the 100-point mark for the third season in a row.