David Pastrnak News: Hands out power-play helper

Pastrnak notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal, four hits and two PIM in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Pastrnak is up to 13 points (four on the power play), 49 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 14 games in March. His plus-minus will continue to take a hit as he plays big minutes for a team struggling to do much of anything when his line isn't on the ice. The star winger is at 35 goals, 51 helpers, 21 power-play points, 297 shots, 54 hits and a minus-10 rating through 74 contests this season.