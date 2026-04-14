David Pastrnak News: Hits 100-point mark again
Pastrnak delivered an assist Tuesday in a 4-0 win over the Devils.
It was Pastrnak's 100th point of the season, a plateau he has hit for four consecutive seasons. Pasta is an elite player, but he has backed into the postseason on a 10-game goal slump. Yes, he put up 10 points in that span, but the slump is real, especially coupled with his lowest goal total -- aside from the COVID-shortened season -- since 2015-16. Pastrnak will carry the Bruins as far as they will go this postseason. He is still looking for his first Stanley Cup.
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