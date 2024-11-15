David Pastrnak News: Keeps point streak alive
Pastrnak scored a goal and took two shots in Thursday's 7-2 loss to the Stars.
The Bruins didn't have a chance in this game, but the star winger found a way to leave his mark with a goal in the third period -- his eighth of the season. The 28-year-old has scored in back-to-back games for the third time in 2024-25 and also extended his point streak to four contests, recording two goals and four assists in that span.
