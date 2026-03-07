David Pastrnak News: Moves up franchise record list

Pastrnak delivered two assists Saturday in a 3-1 win over Washington.

It was his 103rd career multi-assist game, which ties Brad Marchand for eighth most in franchise history. Pastrnak has been quiet since the Olympic break, recording just three assists in five games (14 shots). And he's gone eight games without a goal. Pastrnak has 22 goals, 52 assists and 197 shots in 57 games this season.