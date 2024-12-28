David Pastrnak News: Pads lead with goal

Pastrnak scored a goal on five shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Pastrnak snapped a four-game goal drought by extending the Bruins' lead to 3-0 in this contest. The 28-year-old winger is up to five tallies and 15 points over 13 games in December. For the season, he has 13 goals, 37 points, 151 shots on net, a minus-1 rating and 24 PIM through 38 appearances. He's still shooting just 8.6 percent, and combined with a slight drop in shot volume, Pastrnak is on pace to finish below the 40-goal mark for the first time in four years.