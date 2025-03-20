Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak News: Registers 50th assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 20, 2025

Pastrnak notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

While Pastrnak is undoubtedly a prolific scorer, he's also proven himself a strong playmaker with at least 50 helpers in three straight seasons. The winger isn't slowing down in March, earning three goals and eight assists over 10 contests. For the season, he's at 84 points, 286 shots on net, 49 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-3 rating through 70 appearances.

