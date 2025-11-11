It was milestone night for Pasta, who scored his 400th and 401st goals of his career. Pastrnak scored the milestone goal (400) just 49 seconds into the second to give Bruins a 4-1 lead. That goal stood as the winner. Morgan Geekie made a beautiful one-touch pass from center ice that sent Pasta on a breakaway. He beat Dennis Hildeby and the Bruins bench poured over the boards to congratulate him. Pastrnak became the sixth player in Bruins history to reach the 400-goal mark, joining Johnny Bucyk (545), Phil Esposito (459), Patrice Bergeron (427), Brad Marchand (422) and Rick Middleton (402).