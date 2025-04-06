Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak News: Scores hat trick, five total points

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 6, 2025 at 11:59am

Pastrnak recorded a hat trick and added two assists in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games, and he notched a hat trick for the second time this season, with the previous one coming Feb. 1 in a win over the Rangers. Pastrnak has recorded six goals and four assists over his current five-game point streak, and while his season numbers are down after two straight seasons with at least 110 points, he's still tied for fourth in the NHL with 94 points (40 goals, 54 assists) in 77 contests. The Bruins are out of the playoff picture, but Pastrnak will be motivated over the final five games of the regular season as he tries to reach the 100-point threshold for a third straight campaign.

