David Pastrnak News: Scores two goals Sunday

Pastrnak recorded two goals, five shots, two hits and one blocked shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.

Pastrnak had to wait until Jan. 4 to record his first multi-goal game of the season, but the star winger now achieved the fact in back-to-back games. The 28-year-old is having a down year compared to his recent campaigns, as he was coming off three straight seasons with 40 goals, but he seems to be heating up. Pastrnak has 17 goals in 42 contests, although he's found the back of the net five times over his last five contests.