David Pastrnak News: Secures point-per-game pace
Pastrnak scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.
Pastrnak extended his point streak to five games (two goals, five assists) with his second-period tally. The 28-year-old is up to 34 goals and 82 points on the season, securing a point-per-game pace for the seventh year in a row. He's added 279 shots on net, 46 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-3 rating over 67 appearances. With 15 contests left on the Bruins' schedule, Pastrnak is on pace to exceed the 100-point mark for the third season in a row. Even a poor campaign for his team has done little to slow down one of the best wingers in the league.
