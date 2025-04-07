David Pastrnak News: Slides three assists Sunday
Pastrnak recorded three assists, including one in the power play, in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.
Pastrnak was coming off a three-goal, two-assist performance in the win over the Hurricanes on Saturday. He kept things going in the second leg of this back-to-back set to make it 13 points over his current six-game point streak. The star winger has 97 points (40 goals, 57 assists) on the season, and he has a realistic chance of reaching the 100-point mark if he keeps this streak alive until the end of the regular season. The Bruins have four more games in their schedule.
