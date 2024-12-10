Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak

David Pastrnak News: Suiting up Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Bruins head coach Joe Sacco said that Pastrnak (upper body) will be in the lineup against Winnipeg on Tuesday, per Ken Wiebe of The Winnipeg Free Press.

Pastrnak was unable to participate in practice Monday, but he won't miss any game action. The star winger is riding a four-game point streak, and he's produced one goal and seven assists over his last six games. The 28-year-old and his teammates will have a tough task against Connor Hellebuyck, who is 17-5-0 for the Jets this season.

David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins

