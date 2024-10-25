David Pastrnak News: Tallies in loss

Pastrnak scored a goal on seven shots, added four PIM and logged three hits in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Stars.

Pastrnak had gone two games without a point before scoring in the first period. Pastrnak has five goals, one assist, 35 shots on net, six hits, 14 PIM and a minus-3 over eight contests. The Bruins are off to a middling 3-4-1 start, but Pastrnak's ability to score and produce a high shot volume remain a large positive as the team tries to turn things around.