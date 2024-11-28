David Pastrnak News: Three helpers in Wednesday's win

Pastrnak notched three assists in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Islanders.

After helping set up a Morgan Geekie tally in the second period, Pastrnak had a hand in both of Pavel Zacha's goals in the third that broke open a 3-3 tie. Pastrnak is well off his usual scoring pace on the season, but he may be coming around -- the 28-year-old winger has two goals and 11 points over the last 10 contests.