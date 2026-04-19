David Pastrnak News: Three points in Game 1 loss

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished two assists, added two PIM and logged four hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Sabres in Game 1.

Pastrnak had a hand in the first two goals of the game, scored by Morgan Geekie and Elias Lindholm. Late in the third period, Pastrnak scored one of his own, but the Bruins didn't have enough time to find an equalizer. He ended the regular season on a 10-game goal drought, so it's good to see him find the twine. The 29-year-old winger earned 100 points (29 goals, 71 assists) over 77 regular-season outings, and he played in eight straight playoffs, totaling 39 goals and 48 helpers over 90 games, from 2017 to 2024 before the Bruins failed to qualify last year.