David Pastrnak News: Three points in shootout loss
Pastrnak scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.
He had a hand in Boston's first three goals in the back-and-forth affair, but Pastrnak came up short in the shootout. The 28-year-old superstar has reeled off three straight three-point performances, and since the calendar flipped to 2025 he's erupted for eight goals and 14 points in the last eight contests.
