Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak News: Three points in shootout loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 19, 2025

Pastrnak scored a goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Senators.

He had a hand in Boston's first three goals in the back-and-forth affair, but Pastrnak came up short in the shootout. The 28-year-old superstar has reeled off three straight three-point performances, and since the calendar flipped to 2025 he's erupted for eight goals and 14 points in the last eight contests.

David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now