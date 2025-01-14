Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak News: Twenty points in last 15 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 14, 2025

Pastrnak had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over the Lightning on Tuesday.

It's the second straight, three-point game for Pasta, who has 48 points (20 goals, 28 assists) in 46 games, along with 187 shots. And over the last month, Pastrnak has 20 points (10 goals, 10 assists) in his last 15 games. It's great to see him pick up his pace. The Bruins still need to find him a better pivot, but there's still time before the deadline.

