David Pastrnak News: Two helpers against Canes

Pastrnak collected two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 8-2 loss to Carolina.

The 28-year-old superstar produced his third multi-point performance of the season, even on a disastrous night for the Bruins. Pastrnak has had a slow start to the campaign, at least by his standards, and through 11 contests he's delivered six goals and 10 points while adding 45 shots on net, 14 PIM and a minus-5 rating.