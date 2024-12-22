David Pastrnak News: Two helpers in Saturday's win

Pastrnak picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Both helpers came in the final two minutes of the third period, as Pastrnak set up Morgan Geekie for the game-winner before chipping the puck out of the Boston zone and springing Brad Marchand for an empty-netter. Pastrnak is just about back in his elite form after a tough start to the season -- over his last 12 games, the 28-year-old winger has produced four goals and 16 points with 47 shots on net.