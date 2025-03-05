David Pastrnak News: Two helpers in Tuesday's loss

Pastrnak picked up two assists in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

The four-time All-Star helped set up tallies by Jordan Oesterle in the second period and Morgan Geekie early in the third to keep the game close, but Nashville scored the final three goals of the night to pull away. Pastrnak saw his 17-game point streak snapped Sunday but wasted no time getting back on track, and through 24 appearances since the beginning of January he's piled up a stunning 19 goals and 40 points.