David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak News: Two-point effort Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Pastrnak produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

While the Bruins are limping to the finish line on a disappointing season, Pastrnak hasn't slacked off. He's delivered four straight multi-point performances and has gotten onto the scoresheet in eight straight games, racking up eight goals and 18 points over the latter stretch as he wraps up his third straight 40-goal, 100-point campaign.

