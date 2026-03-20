David Pastrnak News: Two-point effort Thursday
Pastrnak scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 6-1 win over Winnipeg.
The superstar winger opened the scoring late in the first period, intercepting a clearing pass in the Jets' end and then sliding the puck through Connor Hellebuyck's five-hole. Pastrnak extended his point streak to eight games with the performance, a stretch in which he's collected five goals and 12 points.
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