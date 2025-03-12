Fantasy Hockey
David Pastrnak News: Two-point effort Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Panthers.

The Bruins did all their scoring in the third period, and Pastrnak kicked off the comeback from a 2-0 deficit by taking a feed from Casey Mittelstadt in front of the Florida crease and depositing it behind Sergei Bobrovsky. Pastrnak has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games and 21 of the last 22, amassing an eye-popping 16 goals and 39 points over that latter stretch as he tries to keep Boston's playoff hopes alive.

