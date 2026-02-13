David Pastrnak headshot

David Pastrnak News: Two points Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Pastrnak recorded an even-strength goal and a power-play assist in Czech Republic's 6-3 win over France in the 2026 Winter Olympics on Friday.

Pastrnak is widely seen as the Czechs' biggest scoring weapon, and that shouldn't be considered a surprise, as he headed into the Olympic break with 71 points in 52 regular-season contests with the Bruins this season. Pastrnak should have a favorable matchup to keep producing Sunday against Switzerland.

David Pastrnak
Boston Bruins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Pastrnak See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Pastrnak See More
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS Strategy: Value Picks & Lineup Tips for Friday February 13
Author Image
Michael Finewax
Yesterday