Pastrnak scored a power-play goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Pastrnak has goals in back to back games (two goals, one assist) and three points in that span. Overall, he has six goals, two assists, three PPG and 39 shots in nine games. We fully expect Pasta to pick up the pace soon, with a third-straight 100-plus point campaign waiting.