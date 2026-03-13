David Pastrnak News: Two points in Thursday's loss

Pastrnak produced a goal and an assist in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Both points came in the third period as the Bruins made a late, futile attempt at a comeback from a 4-0 deficit. Pastrnak has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and on the season he's up to 24 goals and 78 points in 60 contests. Despite missing five games earlier in the season with an undisclosed injury, the 29-year-old winger still has a shot at his fourth straight 100-point campaign.