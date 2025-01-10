David Perron Injury: Not playing on weekend
Perron (back) will not return to the lineup this weekend, Claire Hanna of TSN reports Friday.
Perron was practicing in a non-contact jersey Friday, so he is getting closer to a return. Perron has yet to pick up a point in nine NHL games this season and has missed 31 games thus far this season, ahead of weekend games versus Pittsburgh and Dallas. He could return as early as Tuesday against the Islanders.
