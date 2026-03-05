David Perron Injury: Shipped to Detroit
Perron (groin) was traded to the Red Wings from the Senators on Thursday in exchange for a conditional 2026 fourth-round pick.
Perron likely would have been squeezed out of the lineup once he recovers from groin surgery, so the Senators were able to find a deal for him. The 37-year-old is six weeks into a 5-7 week recovery timeline, so he could be available fairly soon. Perron figures to be a middle-six option for the Red Wings once healthy. He had 25 points in 49 contests this season prior to his absence.
