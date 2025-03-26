Fantasy Hockey
David Perron headshot

David Perron News: Another power-play goal Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Perron scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Sabres.

Perron continues to play well with six goals and three assists over 12 games in March. He's earned nearly two-thirds of his offense for the season this month while clicking instantly on the second line following the arrival of Dylan Cozens. Perron is up to 13 points, 50 shots on net, 58 hits and a minus-5 rating over 32 contests overall.

