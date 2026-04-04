David Perron News: First point in 11 games
Perron scored a goal Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Rangers. He fired five shots.
Perron ended Jonathan Quick's shutout with 33 seconds left in the game. The goal was his first point in 11 games; he missed two months following surgery for a sports hernia. Perron returned to action March 14, and he had just six shots in the six games prior to Saturday.
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