David Perron headshot

David Perron News: Goals in back-to-back games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Perron scored a goal Monday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.

Perron has scored in two straight games, but he has just three goals in 15 games since his arrival from Ottawa on March 5. He had previously played in Detroit from 2022-24 and was viewed as a veteran who could help get them to the postseason. The 37-year-old Perron's contract expires at the end of 2025-26. He may still have something in the tank -- he had 25 points in 49 games in Ottawa prior to the deal.

David Perron
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Perron See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Perron See More
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
35 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Michael Finewax
36 days ago
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
NHL
NHL DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, December 29
Author Image
Chris Morgan
105 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, December 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
107 days ago
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility
NHL
NHL Barometer: Marner Showing His Versatility
Author Image
Jan Levine
111 days ago