David Perron News: Posts assist in Sunday's loss

Perron managed an assist and three hits in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Maple Leafs in Game 1.

Perron snapped a three-game skid with the helper. He was limited to just two points over his last 10 regular-season outings, though he had 10 points in the 13 games before that. It was a challenging season overall for the veteran winger, as he was limited to 16 points in 43 regular-season appearances. Perron is in a top-six role to begin the postseason and should also be a factor on the power play.