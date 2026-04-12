David Perron News: Pots goal Saturday
Perron scored a goal on five shots, added three hits and went minus-3 in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.
Perron has two goals over his last five games, but he hasn't been able to add much offense since he recovered from a groin injury. The 37-year-old is stuck in a middle-six role. He's produced 12 goals, 27 points, 89 shots on net, 89 hits, 40 PIM and a minus-7 rating over 63 appearances between the Red Wings and the Senators this season.
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