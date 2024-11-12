Fantasy Hockey
David Perron News: Remains unavailable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Perron (personal) won't play Tuesday versus Toronto, per Tim Baines of the Ottawa Sun, and he doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup.

Perron is back skating with the team but will miss his 10th straight game. He hasn't earned a point in five appearances while posting 14 shots on net and 12 hits. Shane Pinto (undisclosed) will return to the lineup versus the Maple Leafs, and Zack Ostapchuk was assigned to AHL Belleville on Tuesday.

David Perron
Ottawa Senators
