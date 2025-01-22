David Perron News: Set to return Thursday
Perron (back) is expected to be back in the lineup against Boston on Thursday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports
Perron has been on the shelf since Nov. 23 against the Canucks, a stretch of 27 games on the sidelines due to his back injury. In limited action (nine games) this season, the veteran winger has yet to register a point while generating 25 shots, 15 hits and a minus-4 rating. Perron figures to step into the lineup for the injured Josh Norris (upper body).
