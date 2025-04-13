David Perron News: Sitting out Sunday

Perron (rest) won't play against Philadelphia on Sunday, per TSN 1200 Ottawa.

Perron is probably getting a game off to rest before the beginning of the playoffs. If that's the case, he could return to action against Chicago on Tuesday or versus Carolina on Thursday. Perron has produced nine goals, 16 points, 70 shots on net and 70 hits in 41 appearances this season. With Perron and Ridly Greig (rest) not playing, Angus Crookshank and Nick Cousins (knee) will enter Sunday's lineup.