David Perron News: Six points in last eight games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Perron scored a goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over Toronto.

Perron tied the game 2-2 in the second period when he took a pass from Drake Batherson and wire the puck over Anthony Stolarz's glove from the left face-off dot. He has six points, including four goals, in his last eight games (10 shots). There has been lots of murmurs that at 36, Perron's game is slowing down. Right now, it looks like's starting to gel with new center, Dylan Cozens, so take a chance on him off the wire. The Sens are surging.

