David Perron News: Ten points in last 13 games

Perron scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 win over Ottawa.

It was an emotional night for Perron, who was cheered loudly by Detroit fans after a tribute video honored his two seasons with the winged wheels. Perron has 10 points, including seven goals, in his last 13 games, which parallels a late-season surge last year. He had 12 points, including eight assists, in Detroit's final 11 games in 2023-24. Perron is a sneaky fantasy pickup right now.