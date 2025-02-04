David Perron News: Two-point effort in Nashville

Perron scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators.

After a rough start to his Ottawa tenure that saw the 36-year-old go scoreless in his first 12 games while missing most of the first four months of the season due to back trouble and an off-ice personal issue, Perron finally found the back of the net when he tapped home a feed from Brady Tkachuk late in the third period. All three of Perron's points on the campaign have come in his last three appearances, and a spot on the Sens' second power-play unit could give him some deep-league fantasy appeal if he can stay healthy.