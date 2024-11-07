Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
David Perron headshot

David Perron News: Won't play Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Perron (personal) won't play Thursday against the Islanders, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Perron was on the ice during Thursday's morning skate but didn't take any normal rotations and will be unavailable once again. However, his participation in the team's morning skate is encouraging, and he appears to be trending toward a return. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Boston.

David Perron
Ottawa Senators
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now