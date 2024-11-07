David Perron News: Won't play Thursday
Perron (personal) won't play Thursday against the Islanders, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Perron was on the ice during Thursday's morning skate but didn't take any normal rotations and will be unavailable once again. However, his participation in the team's morning skate is encouraging, and he appears to be trending toward a return. His next chance to suit up will be Saturday against Boston.
