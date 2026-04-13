David Reinbacher News: Picks up assist in NHL debut

Reinbacher notched an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

This was Reinbacher's NHL debut, and he saw 11:17 of ice time. The Canadiens tend to shelter their third-pairing defensemen, so don't expect Reinbacher to get many minutes even if he's able to stay in the lineup during the ongoing absences of Noah Dobson (upper body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body). The 21-year-old Reinbacher has 24 points in 57 AHL outings this season.