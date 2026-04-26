David Reinbacher News: Sent to minors
Reinbacher was loaned to AHL Laval on Sunday.
Reinbacher made his first two NHL appearances at the end of the 2025-26 regular season, but he was a healthy scratch for each of the Canadiens' first four games in their first-round series against the Lightning. The Rocket earned a first-round bye in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs and will take on the Marlies in Game 1 on Wednesday. Unless Reinbacher receives another call-up before then, the right-shot blueliner will play a major role with the minor-league club going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Reinbacher See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15062 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season205 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights213 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Reinbacher See More