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David Reinbacher News: Sent to minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 8:03pm

Reinbacher was loaned to AHL Laval on Sunday.

Reinbacher made his first two NHL appearances at the end of the 2025-26 regular season, but he was a healthy scratch for each of the Canadiens' first four games in their first-round series against the Lightning. The Rocket earned a first-round bye in the 2026 Calder Cup Playoffs and will take on the Marlies in Game 1 on Wednesday. Unless Reinbacher receives another call-up before then, the right-shot blueliner will play a major role with the minor-league club going forward.

David Reinbacher
Montreal Canadiens
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