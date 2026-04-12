David Reinbacher headshot

David Reinbacher News: Summoned from AHL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 12, 2026 at 7:16am

Reinbacher was recalled from AHL Laval on Sunday.

Reinbacher has five goals and 24 points in 57 AHL appearances this season. Due to injuries to Noah Dobson (upper body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body), the 21-year-old Reinbacher could make his NHL debut as early as Sunday's matchup against the Islanders.

David Reinbacher
Montreal Canadiens
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