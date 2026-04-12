David Reinbacher News: Summoned from AHL
Reinbacher was recalled from AHL Laval on Sunday.
Reinbacher has five goals and 24 points in 57 AHL appearances this season. Due to injuries to Noah Dobson (upper body) and Alexandre Carrier (upper body), the 21-year-old Reinbacher could make his NHL debut as early as Sunday's matchup against the Islanders.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Reinbacher See More
-
Prospects Analysis
NHL Prospect Stock Report: Midseason Top 15048 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 50 NHL Prospects to Watch for the 2025-26 Season191 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL Atlantic Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights199 days ago
-
Prospects Analysis
Top 200 NHL Prospects: Mid-Season ReviewFebruary 28, 2025
-
Prospects Analysis
2024-25 NHL Top-100 Prospects: Part 1 (51-200)September 12, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring David Reinbacher See More