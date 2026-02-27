David Reinbacher News: Three assists in AHL win
Reinbacher notched three assists in AHL Laval's 9-3 win over Rochester on Friday.
Reinbacher went two months between multi-point efforts. He has five assists over his last nine contests. The 2023 first-round pick has a bright future, but he has yet to display a consistent scoring touch. He has 19 points and a plus-13 rating over 42 appearances in his first full AHL campaign after a knee injury cost him most of 2024-25.
