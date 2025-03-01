David Rittich News: Allows four goals in loss
Rittich stopped 30 of 34 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.
Rittich took his third straight loss, though the previous two had been past regulation time. The 32-year-old netminder has allowed eight goals during his skid, which could prompt the Kings to seek goaltending help ahead of the trade deadline. Rittich is a passable 12-12-2 on the season with a 2.66 GAA and an .887 save percentage over 27 appearances, his most in five years. The Kings wrap up their road trip in Chicago on Monday, which is likely to be a start for Darcy Kuemper, but they host the Blues twice more over the next week (Wednesday and Saturday).
